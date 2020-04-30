FEEDING OUR RESTAURANT & HOSPITALITY FAMILY

In this unprecedented time, many people are in need. As COVID-19 directives have closed public spaces, many in the restaurant and hospitality industries are wondering where their next meal will come from.

We wanted to be part of the solution. And, Staff Meal Dallas was formed.

Staff Meal Dallas is a collaborative effort between FestEvents Foundation (a registered 501(c)3), SVM Productions and local chefs. The goal is to provide chef crafted meals to restaurant and hospitality workers in-need during this critical time.

Chef teams are craft to-go packs containing 4 servings of dinner and 4 servings of breakfast to be provided to in-need restaurant industry workers in the Dallas area.

NEW LOCATION: Starting on May 2nd, 2020 – meal pick up will be at the Irving Convention Center, located at 500 West Las Colinas Boulevard. Irving, TX 75039 Pick up will be at the loading dock located on the western side of the building.

