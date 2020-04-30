FEEDING OUR RESTAURANT & HOSPITALITY FAMILY
In this unprecedented time, many people are in need. As COVID-19 directives have closed public spaces, many in the restaurant and hospitality industries are wondering where their next meal will come from.
We wanted to be part of the solution. And, Staff Meal Dallas was formed.
Staff Meal Dallas is a collaborative effort between FestEvents Foundation (a registered 501(c)3), SVM Productions and local chefs. The goal is to provide chef crafted meals to restaurant and hospitality workers in-need during this critical time.
Chef teams are craft to-go packs containing 4 servings of dinner and 4 servings of breakfast to be provided to in-need restaurant industry workers in the Dallas area.
NEW LOCATION: Starting on May 2nd, 2020 – meal pick up will be at the Irving Convention Center, located at 500 West Las Colinas Boulevard. Irving, TX 75039 Pick up will be at the loading dock located on the western side of the building.
reserve a to-go pack for Saturday, May 9th.
Pick up times between 10:00AM and 1:00PM
Menu:
Mother’s Day Brunch: Mezze platter with grilled chicken, hummus, tzatziki baba ganoush and pita
Dinner: Braised short rib, roasted marble potatoes, Mexican chile jus
Dallas STrong t-shirts $22
Support Local
Provide 5 Meals
Courtesy of Artscape Creative
Are you a restaurant worker? Do you need meals? Go to our FAQ pages to learn more about how to receive free meals from Staff Meal Dallas.
Do you want to help? Monetary donations through our 501(c)3 are the easiest way to lend a hand. We are also accepting in kind products from grocery, beverage, sanitation, and packaging. If you have something to share, please reach out here:
Keeping Safe
The safety of our chefs, staff and meal recipients is of utmost importance. See the steps we are taking to ensure a safe environment for both cooking and meal distribution.
The cost of preparing a meal is a little over $2.
To provide 2400 meals per week, Staff Meal Dallas will need approximately $5000 for each week’s operations.
Can you help us keep the kitchen open by pitching in?
$20
pays for 10 meals
For the cost of what you would tip on a nice meal you can cover up to 10 meals for a restaurant worker in need.
$50
pays for 25 meals
It’s like leaving a big tip for all the restaurant workers that have given you great service in Dallas over the years. Go big!
$250
pays for 120 meals
By contributing what you would spend on a nice night out, you can provide breakfast and dinner for 25 workers in need.
$5000
pays for 2400 meals
Covering a full shift keeps our doors open another day. This covers the cost of all 2400 meals prepared for a week.